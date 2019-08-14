SCHFH begins build of first veteran home

The build has officially began on Scioto County Habitat for Humanity’s first ever veteran home. Located at 768 Bonser Avenue in Sciotoville, the home is being built for Coast Guard Veteran Maria Ross and her three children.

The walls for the home were built and paid for by Lithopolis United Methodist Church in Lithopolis, Ohio, part of the Cross Roads mission project. The walls had been stored for severeal months and were then transported to the build site by United Parcel Service. UPS had 18 management and hourly volunteers come and work on the project this past Saturday, making the total number of project volunteers 65. Many other organizations have expressed interest in assisting with the build too, according to SCHFH President John Dials.

Habitat for Humanity stresses the fact that the organization is a hand up, not a hand out organization and Dials stated that Ms. Ross will have many sweat hours invested in the build along with family members and friends. “People think we have the ability to pass out free houses, it’s not a free house at all,” Dials said. “The recipient will pay a mortgage and it is simply an interest free home loan for 30 years. They still pay their mortgage, they still pay their taxes, and they still pay their insurance and that’s what HFH has to offer.”.

The Ross home will mark the 15th house built by SCHFH since 1992, with previous homes being built in South Webster, Portsmouth, New Boston, West Portsmouth, and now Sciotoville.

Sixth Ward Portsmouth City Councilman Thomas Lowe stated during Monday’s council meeting that he wanted to thank the organization for the Veteran build and said he was proud to have the home built in his ward.

Scioto County Habitat for Humanity is a volunteer organization which holds fundraisers throughout the year to help pay for materials to build future homes including a yard sale event on Sept. 7, A quit raffle drawing which will feature different house squares was made and donated by Down By The River Quilt Guild, the Annual Fall Ball, and The Harvest of Hope event which will be held Oct. 19 at SOMC’s Friends Center with entertainment provided by The Josh Steward Band. Dials stated that Scioto County Habitat for Humanity is one of only two organizations remaining that operate on a 100% volunteer basis.

If you are interested in volunteering, donating, helping in any way, or attending the Harvest of Hope you can contact any SCHFH board member or visit the organization’s Facebook page.

This home, being built in Sciotoville by Habitat For Humanity will be for a local veteran. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_67920765_642077539617299_484552772906123264_n.jpg This home, being built in Sciotoville by Habitat For Humanity will be for a local veteran.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932