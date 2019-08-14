Portsmouth Little Theatre to host wine tasting

The Portsmouth Little Theatre will be welcoming guests into its home on August 24 for a wine tasting event to feature a preview of its upcoming show, tours of the facility, and live music.

The show they are previewing is The Humans, which is the breakout show of the 71st season.

The Humans is a quirky one-act about a family gathering for dinner, which leads to a dramatic evening of revelations.

Irish-American Erik Blake has brought his wife and mother to the home of his daughter and her boyfriend. His mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and his other daughter, Aimee, has gone through a nasty breakup. The story unfolds as the parents reveal they are disappointed in their daughters for leaving home to struggle in New York City, and worry they are abandoning their values.

The Humans tells the story of the quintessential family reunion: a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears—old age, abandonment, poverty, and death. This is a play with equal parts humor and hurt and is guaranteed to have the audience on the edge of their seats.

“False Evidence Appearing Real is reported to be the source of the acronym FEAR, but fear can come in as many forms as there are directions and intensities,” Co-director and Board Member Jim Humphrey said. “Occasionally, what another might consider false evidence is undeniably real and true. Join us as we put those real fears on display, for your consideration, presented in a realistic format and dialog.”

The cast ranges from seasoned performers to newcomers.

“I knew I had a good cast but even I am awestruck at how 6 relative strangers have come together to create a true family,” Co-director and Board Member Rachel Hoople said. “The ability they all have to laugh at themselves, and one another, respectfully, has brought a lot of joy to the set of even the heaviest parts of the play. So far, we have completed blocking and books are leaving hands more and more frequently. We still have about a month until showtime and at the rate each cast member is improving within their characters I can’t wait to see what they’re capable of.

The tour of the building will include the house, tech room, stage area, green room, and shop. It will begin at 6:30, half an hour before the preview of The Humans. Following the preview, there will be live music by Mikey Mike and the Big Unit at 7:30 p.m.

Over the course of the evening, there will be various wines to sample and extra samples may be purchased. Tickets for the event are $20 per person and will allow guests to enjoy the festivities between 6 and 9 p.m.

“We are hoping to do more of these fundraising type events, where we can bring the public into the theatre to interact with the show’s cast and everyone else who makes the magic possible,” Board Member Joseph Pratt said. “We want the community to feel at home when they come through the doors of 1117 Lawson Street, so we are going to provide more opportunities to be involved and feel welcome.”

Tickets for the event can also be purchased ahead of time at www.pltlive.com, by looking under the events tab. Otherwise, tickets will be at the door the night of the evening, 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Cast of The Humans reading through their scripts. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_the-Humans.jpg Cast of The Humans reading through their scripts. Submitted Photo

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights