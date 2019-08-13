Reaching for a Silver with bees

Abby Webb, a local Girl Scout has been working this summer to get a silver award in Girl Scouts something very few girls would spend so much of their summer doing.

The silver award is the second-highest award as a Girl Scout. It’s basically for 6th-8th-grade girls, and you can only get it during those school years. To earn the silver, you have to already have completed and earned the bronze award. Webb did a project on recycling to earn her bronze award.

Webb’s project for the silver award is on the conservation of bees, (the saving of bees is what she is focused on). Webb will be going into the ninth grade this year at Valley, and she has to have this project completed by the end of August. She is finishing it up now so that it will be completed on time. Webb has been in Girl Scouts going on her 8th year.

Her mother, Crystal Webb, said this is not what a lot of girls do, as a lot of girls do not stay in Girl Scouts when they get this old, so Abby is among the rare few, reaching for the silver award.

After the project is in, there are five girls left in her troop, Troop # 2659, that started out when they were young. “Hopefully after they complete the Silver Award, they will work for the highest award they can get, the Gold” her mother said,.

This project is an individual one. Speaking with Webb, she said, “We did a lot of research on the different types of bees, how they make honey and that kind of stuff, plus how to help them because they are going extinct.

“My grandpa, Robert Webb, has beehives and he is a bee farmer, so we went up there and checked out his different hives and did a lot of stuff with him,” Abby Webb said. “He has been having bees for three years now. It was very interesting. We built two new hives and separated them into two different sworms.”

She had a booth that was at the Scioto County Fair last week, where she created and worked on that as part of her community education for the Silver Award. She had to be at the fair every day, she said. She said she began working on it at the beginning of July and knew exactly what she wanted to do. She said she enjoyed doing the project a lot and, “I’ve learned a lot.”

Webb’s advisor is Karen Crum. Webb said she has a younger brother, but she said he didn’t help, but her mother and grandfather helped a lot. She also added that Maelynn Howell and the girls in her troop helped with the booth.

Webb says she hopes she gets the silver award. She said there has to be a minimum of 50 hours put into the project and you have to justify those hours.

“To get approved you have to submit the project you are going to do and it has to be a problem that is in your community, like how it affects your community and the people that live there,” her mother said. “Then you have to present it to them along with who is going to sustain your project when you are done or older. That is where it has been helpful that her grandfather can be the one who would sustain them and keep the project going.

“She has done different research on different flowers, not all flowers are pollinating, if we didn’t know that and also certain trees,” she said. “She planted certain flowers to try to sustain the bees. They won’t approve you, if your project isn’t something that can be sustainable and to help in the community and that is something they will look at as well, if she gets the award.”

Her mother also said they spent some time with other beekeepers as well. “She has done a few other things, like we went to the farmer’s market here and then when we went to the beach, we went to a farmer’s market in North Carolina and there happened to be a guy there that was a beekeeper,” she said. “We bought some of his local honey and she talked to him about her project and he told her how important her project was and how he became a beekeeper. It has been very very interesting for us and it’s something that we wouldn’t have known, but for this project. A lot of chemicals and things like that, are really dropping the population of the bees.”

With the community hours, Webb has well above the needed hours. Webb will submit the project and then be notified if she receives the silver award.

Abby Webb with her beehives that she created as part of her project to receive the Silver Award in Girl Scouts. Maelynn Howell (l) with Abby Webb (r) standing inside her Girl Scout booth at the Scioto County Fair, as part of her project for the Silver Award.

