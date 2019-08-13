September named Southern Ohio Senior Games Month

Portsmouth City Council met on Monday evening for its regularly scheduled meeting and began with the reading of a proclamation for Southern Ohio Senior Games.

“Whereas the Southern Ohio Senior Games has been a top quality athletic competition and promoting healthy and active lifestyles for both men and women age 50 and over, and whereas Ohio Senior Olympics State Games and National Senior Games Association receive the serve Ohio award from the Governor of Ohio in 2018 and will be hosting different events around the City of Portsmouth month of September. The games will begin at SOMC Life Center on August 31st with a 5K, 10K, 10k cycling and end in Portsmouth with a Men and Women’s Pickle ball tournament,” read Acting Mayor Kevin E. Johnson. Johnson read several other listed activities that will be taking place in the city as well and emphasized the importance of encouraging good health and physical activity. “I, Kevin E. Johnson Acting Mayor of the City of Portsmouth. do hereby proclaim the month of September 2019 as Southern Ohio Senior Games Month.”

In other matters of business, Council waived the three reading rule and passed an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $16,000 from Streets construction and repair fund number 231 to be paid from Streets Bridges and Culverts line item number 231.335.5514 to replace the culvert at Lynn and Shoemaker Streets in Sciotoville, and passed an ordinance amending section 941.20 (a) of the codified ordinances and ordinance authorizing reestablishing the positions of a heavy equipment operator to the traffic division and an additional utility person to the cemetery division of the public service department and appropriating funds in the amount of $65,000 for their respective second and first readings.

In their individual ward reports all members of council, including newly appointed 2nd Ward Councilwoman Charlotte Gordon, congratulated all individuals which made the grand opening of Spock Memorial Dog Park possible.

