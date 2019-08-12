ASC gets Green Fleet designation

Portsmouth, OH — Access Scioto County Public Transit (ASC) has been designated as an Ohio Green Fleet by Clean Fuels Ohio’s statewide Ohio Green Fleets program. The Ohio Green Fleets program recognizes fleets efficiency and environmental performance. Designated Ohio Green fleets provide a community service by improving air quality and reducing Ohio’s dependence on imported petroleum.

ASC earned designation as a five-star Ohio Green Fleet. Fleets are evaluated based on policies they have implemented to reduce vehicle emissions and reliance on petroleum fuels. Since converting to cleaner burning propane Autofuel in 2012 ASC has saved over $120,000 in fuel costs, lowered maintenance costs 68%, and greatly reduced its carbon emissions.

“We are really proud that we are being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money by reducing our fuel costs, also that we are helping the environment, and that propane is a domestic fuel with all our propane coming from just a few miles away”, ASC Transit Coordinator Larry Mullins said “ASC is honored to be recognized by Ohio Green Fleets program”.

ASC will be recognized as part of the 2019 Class of Ohio Green Fleets on September 19, 2019 at the 2019 Midwest Green Transportation Forum & Expo in Columbus, Ohio.

Access Scioto County is the public transit system for Scioto County. Established in 1996 under the auspices of the Scioto County Commissioners the service has provided public transportation to thousands of people in the area that cannot or chose not to drive their own vehicle or have no reliable means of transportation.

About Ohio Green Fleets program:

Ohio Green Fleets is a comprehensive program designed by Clean Fuels Ohio to improve the environmental performance and efficiency of public and private fleets. The Ohio Green Fleets program consists of three core components:

1. Direct consultation with fleet managers to develop a Green Fleet management plan tailored to specific organizational needs.

2. Hands on support and assistance with implementation, including assistance in seeking grant funding to reduce implementation costs.

3. Recognition of environmental leaders through a Five-Star rating system that scores fleets based on measurable reductions in vehicle emissions and improvements in efficiency.

Clean Fuels Ohio has been running the Ohio Green Fleets program since 2008. As of 2018, the program as enrolled more than 700 fleets in the program and formally recognized 92 fleets as certified Ohio Green Fleets. These 92 certified Ohio Green Fleets have displaced a combined annual total of 21,654,720 gallons of petroleum and eliminated more than 2,996 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx), 198 tons of particulate matter (PM 2.5), 347 tons of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and 206,416 tons of carbon dioxide.