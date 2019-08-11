Records set at 4H sale

For many 4H participants Saturday was a bittersweet day. They said goodbye to their animals as they were sold at auction.

On the bright side, two animals set all time purchasing records at the auction. Rabbits, owned and shown by Gauge Hall and Daryn Jordan set the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion record prices. Hall, who won Grand Champion this year for the second year running, also set the record purchase price for the second year running. Hall set the record last year at $2,400 and smashed that record Saturday at $3,525.

Jordan broke the previous Reserve Champion record of $1,825, setting a the new high at $2,650. The records helped the total rabbit sales reach $17,550.

No other records were close to being set Saturday. However the prices were generous as many buyers worked together to keep the prices high. Very few animals were purchased by only one buyer at the sale Saturday. The biggest single buyer purchase was the Reserve Champion Steer, purchased by Shope Farms for $2,600.

Total sales for the livestock auction were not available at press time.

With the total fair attendance up over 1,200 with Friday and Saturday remaining, and good attendance on those days to finish out the fair, the 2019 Scioto County Fair should have better attendance numbers in recent years. This could be attributed to great weather last week.

The Daily Times will report the total attendance numbers as well as the total dollar figure for the livestock auction when they are made available.

