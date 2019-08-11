Kids enjoy Salvation Army Camp SWONEKY

Kids across the county attend camps during the summer months, it is with this in mind that the Salvation Army too, has a camp that kids can attend during the Summer and enjoy the comradery kids have at camp. The Salvation Army of Southern Ohio has a camp called Camp Swoneky, there are actually about five to six camps periods that they host during the summer.

The Salvation Army states, “Camp SWONEKY provides a respite from the world, enabling individuals to refocus their lives and priorities. Camp SWONEKY has been a place of rest, relaxation and fun for both kids and adults alike! The ministry of Camp SWONEKY is focused on bringing kids to Christ through love, acceptance and support. Because of this, many children have found hope in the midst of things like poverty, broken homes, and broken spirits. Many also find a calling, and with a desire to give that same Hope to another kid in need, they return to Camp SWONEKY year after year as volunteers, staff members, and counselors.”

According to Captain Dan Simco, of the local Salvation, Army, there are usually two weeks when they take local children to camp. “This summer, we took about 17 local kids to Camp SWONEKY,” Simco said. “The camp is in Oragami, Ohio, in the Lebanon area.”

“It’s usually just a first-come, first-serve, we get the word out to folks and the age range is between seven-12 and 13,” Simco said. “We transport the kids to Camp Swoneky and we get them registered and then they are turned over to the Salvation Army camp counselors. The kids stay approximately five or six days. “

Simco stated that Camp SWONEKY had been since 1953, and The Salvation Army has been doing this sleepover camps, somewhere for 75 to 80 years.

“At the camp, there is the opportunity for them to do horseback riding, a ropes course, archery, boating, hiking, swimming, and arts and crafts,” Simco said. “We have a nature lodge, where they will go and learn ecology type things. We also have a large recreation building, where the kids will go and do recreation games. If a kid is bored, it is because they choose to be. They usually enjoy going to camp.

“The Salvation Army is not only about the physical stability of kids, but the spiritual need also,” Simco said. “It is also nice to let our donors see where their money is going and this shows them one place.”

As the Summer is coming to a close, there will be some local kids who got to attend a camp, that they may otherwise not have been able to, had it not been for the local Salvation Army.

