Attendance up at Scioto County Fair

Attendance through overall is up for the 2019 Scioto County Fair.

Through Thursday those attending the fair are up slightly from last year, every day except for Thursday, which was down 1,009 attendees from 2018.

Monday’s attendance was 3,357, up 249 over last year; Tuesday was 3,285, which was up 1,264; Wednesday was 4,275, up 1,290; and Thursday was 4,466, down from last year’s 5,475 attendees in 2018. Overall attendance from 2018 is up 1,794 this year according to the Scioto County Fair Board numbers.

The 20 year attendance average is down over 2,500 attendees so far this year.

Scioto County Fair Board Secretary/Treasurer Rob Seaman said he is very pleased with the fair so far this year. “It’s going great,” Seaman said. “Our numbers have been up.”

Seaman said the nightly concerts have been well received with local recording artist Shane Runion on Tuesday night and Country Music artist Ashley McBryde on Wednesday. The Continental Circus was held Thursday. Seaman said the remainder of the week with Sawyer Brown scheduled Friday evening and the demolition derby on Saturday should bring good crowds to round out the fair week.

Runion said he was “very humbled” to have the opportunity to play before his home audience Tuesday evening. He said he comes home every opportunity he can get. Seaman said both he and McBryde put on great shows and said Sawyer Brown is sure to be a hit as well.

“We’re just happy folks are coming out to visit us,” Seaman said. “The weather has been great.”