Brown shows Grand Champion steer

LUCASVILLE – Showing the Grand Champion at the Scioto County Fair has always been a dream for Wheelersburg sixth grader Elijah Brown. When Judge Jeff Miller declared that Brown’s steer was of quality of Scioto County’s Grand Champion, the first ever from Brown’s family to be named such, the feeling from Elijah and father Ryan was pure elation.

“It feels great,” said Elijah following the show, “It’s so much work that goes into it. Walking, brushing, and blowing every day. It feels great because I’m the first one in my family to ever win Grand Champion. We couldn’t be happier.”

Brown’s steer was a show weight of 1196 lbs., was born is Scioto County, and had a check-in weight of 685 lbs. Brown is a member of the Scioto County Crusaders club.

“The last couple of years we’ve done really well,” Brown said of his past experiences at the fair. “But this year it felt good on your heart because of how much time we’ve put in and to see that it’s paid off, it’s a great feeling.”

Brown’s steer will be the first steer showcased at Saturday’s sale of animals in the closing day of the 2019 Scioto County Fair.

Ryan Waddell, a senior at Minford High School, showed the Reserve Best Scioto County steer at Thursday’s beef show. His steer had a show weight of 1242 lbs. and a check-in weight of 594 lbs. His steer was also born in Scioto County. Waddell is a member of the Just-4-Fun club.

“It feels pretty great,” Waddell said, “I’ve been going at this for about 11 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever gotten the Reserve title. I’ve been to about 20 cattle shows with this steer, the entry fees for each show. It takes so much hard work. It’s about an eight month project.”

Waddell’s steer will also be sold at Saturday’s sale which will conclude the events of the 2019 Scioto County Fair.

Both Brown and Waddell plan to keep showing cattle at next year’s fair and for more fairs to come.

See the list below for the top results from Thursday’s beef show at the Scioto County Fair.

Beef Breeding

Class 1 – Spring Heifer

1st – Matthew Koverman

2nd – MacKenzie Koverman

3rd – McKinly Flinders

Class 2a – Junior Heifer

1st – Ryan Waddell

2nd – Jacob LeBrun

3rd – Kendall Bender

Class 2b – Junior Heifer

1st – Rebekah Pertuset

2nd – Myles Montgomery

3rd – Elijah Brown

Class 3 – Late Summer Yearling

1st – Layton Mullins

Class 4 – Summer Yearling

1st – Raegan Cooper

2nd – Anakin Buckler

Class 5 – Late Junior Yearling

1st – Jacob LeBrun

2nd – Rebekah Pertuset

3rd – Kelsey LeBrun

Class 6 – Junior Yearling

1st – Jared Gahm

2nd – Ryan Waddell

3rd – Sydney Mougey

Grand Champion Sr. Heifer – Jacob LeBrun

Reserve Champion Sr. Heifer – Jared Gahm

Feeder Calves

Class 1

1st – Walker Dixon

2nd – Dylan Essman

3rd – Aubrey Quillen

Class 2

1st – Ryan Waddell

2nd – Elijah Brown

3rd – Jared Gahm

Class 3

1st – Ryan Zaler

2nd – Levi Tackett

3rd – McKinley Flinders

Class 4

1st – Braydon Williamson

2nd – Maddie Colley

3rd – Andrew Brown

Grand Champion Feeder Calves – Ryan Zaler

Reserve Champion Feedr Calves – Braydon Williams

Market Steer

Class 1

1st – Alyssa Belford

2nd – Kaiden Gampp

3rd – Anna Knapp

Class 2

1st – Elijah Brown

2nd – Anakin Buckler

3rd – Abbie Knapp

Class 3

1st – Ryan Waddell

2nd – Chase Conley

3rd – Logan Hurst

Class 4

1st – Andrew Brown

2nd – Tristan Belford

3rd – David Brown

Grand Champion Market Steer – Elijah Brown

Reserve Champion Market Steer – Ryan Waddell

Rate of Gain – Tristan Belford

Grand Best Scioto County – Elijah Brown

Reserve Best Scioto County – Ryan Waddell

Minford senior Ryan Waddell’s steer was named the Scioto County Reserve Champion in Thursday’s show at the Scioto County fair in Lucasville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Scioto-County-Reserve-steer-1.jpg Minford senior Ryan Waddell’s steer was named the Scioto County Reserve Champion in Thursday’s show at the Scioto County fair in Lucasville. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Wheelersburg sixth grader Elijah Brown showed his Scioto County Grand Champion steer to the masses at Thursday’s show at the Scioto County Fair in Lucasville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Scioto-County-Grand-Champion-steer-1.jpg Wheelersburg sixth grader Elijah Brown showed his Scioto County Grand Champion steer to the masses at Thursday’s show at the Scioto County Fair in Lucasville. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Waddell’s steer named Reserve Champion

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

