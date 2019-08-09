Brown shows Grand Champion steer

LUCASVILLE – Showing the Grand Champion at the Scioto County Fair has always been a dream for Wheelersburg sixth grader Elijah Brown. When Judge Jeff Miller declared that Brown’s steer was of quality of Scioto County’s Grand Champion, the first ever from Brown’s family to be named such, the feeling from Elijah and father Ryan was pure elation.
“It feels great,” said Elijah following the show, “It’s so much work that goes into it. Walking, brushing, and blowing every day. It feels great because I’m the first one in my family to ever win Grand Champion. We couldn’t be happier.”
Brown’s steer was a show weight of 1196 lbs., was born is Scioto County, and had a check-in weight of 685 lbs. Brown is a member of the Scioto County Crusaders club.
“The last couple of years we’ve done really well,” Brown said of his past experiences at the fair. “But this year it felt good on your heart because of how much time we’ve put in and to see that it’s paid off, it’s a great feeling.”
Brown’s steer will be the first steer showcased at Saturday’s sale of animals in the closing day of the 2019 Scioto County Fair.
Ryan Waddell, a senior at Minford High School, showed the Reserve Best Scioto County steer at Thursday’s beef show. His steer had a show weight of 1242 lbs. and a check-in weight of 594 lbs. His steer was also born in Scioto County. Waddell is a member of the Just-4-Fun club.
“It feels pretty great,” Waddell said, “I’ve been going at this for about 11 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever gotten the Reserve title. I’ve been to about 20 cattle shows with this steer, the entry fees for each show. It takes so much hard work. It’s about an eight month project.”
Waddell’s steer will also be sold at Saturday’s sale which will conclude the events of the 2019 Scioto County Fair.
Both Brown and Waddell plan to keep showing cattle at next year’s fair and for more fairs to come.
See the list below for the top results from Thursday's beef show at the Scioto County Fair.
