Posted on by

Brown shows Grand Champion steer


Waddell’s steer named Reserve Champion

By Jacob Smith - jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Minford senior Ryan Waddell’s steer was named the Scioto County Reserve Champion in Thursday’s show at the Scioto County fair in Lucasville.

Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Wheelersburg sixth grader Elijah Brown showed his Scioto County Grand Champion steer to the masses at Thursday’s show at the Scioto County Fair in Lucasville.


Jacob Smith | Daily Times

LUCASVILLE – Showing the Grand Champion at the Scioto County Fair has always been a dream for Wheelersburg sixth grader Elijah Brown. When Judge Jeff Miller declared that Brown’s steer was of quality of Scioto County’s Grand Champion, the first ever from Brown’s family to be named such, the feeling from Elijah and father Ryan was pure elation.

“It feels great,” said Elijah following the show, “It’s so much work that goes into it. Walking, brushing, and blowing every day. It feels great because I’m the first one in my family to ever win Grand Champion. We couldn’t be happier.”

Brown’s steer was a show weight of 1196 lbs., was born is Scioto County, and had a check-in weight of 685 lbs. Brown is a member of the Scioto County Crusaders club.

“The last couple of years we’ve done really well,” Brown said of his past experiences at the fair. “But this year it felt good on your heart because of how much time we’ve put in and to see that it’s paid off, it’s a great feeling.”

Brown’s steer will be the first steer showcased at Saturday’s sale of animals in the closing day of the 2019 Scioto County Fair.

Ryan Waddell, a senior at Minford High School, showed the Reserve Best Scioto County steer at Thursday’s beef show. His steer had a show weight of 1242 lbs. and a check-in weight of 594 lbs. His steer was also born in Scioto County. Waddell is a member of the Just-4-Fun club.

“It feels pretty great,” Waddell said, “I’ve been going at this for about 11 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever gotten the Reserve title. I’ve been to about 20 cattle shows with this steer, the entry fees for each show. It takes so much hard work. It’s about an eight month project.”

Waddell’s steer will also be sold at Saturday’s sale which will conclude the events of the 2019 Scioto County Fair.

Both Brown and Waddell plan to keep showing cattle at next year’s fair and for more fairs to come.

See the list below for the top results from Thursday’s beef show at the Scioto County Fair.

Beef Breeding

Class 1 – Spring Heifer
1st – Matthew Koverman
2nd – MacKenzie Koverman
3rd – McKinly Flinders
Class 2a – Junior Heifer

1st – Ryan Waddell
2nd – Jacob LeBrun
3rd – Kendall Bender
Class 2b – Junior Heifer
1st – Rebekah Pertuset
2nd – Myles Montgomery
3rd – Elijah Brown
Class 3 – Late Summer Yearling
1st – Layton Mullins
Class 4 – Summer Yearling
1st – Raegan Cooper
2nd – Anakin Buckler
Class 5 – Late Junior Yearling
1st – Jacob LeBrun
2nd – Rebekah Pertuset
3rd – Kelsey LeBrun
Class 6 – Junior Yearling
1st – Jared Gahm
2nd – Ryan Waddell
3rd – Sydney Mougey
Grand Champion Sr. Heifer – Jacob LeBrun
Reserve Champion Sr. Heifer – Jared Gahm
Feeder Calves

Class 1
1st – Walker Dixon
2nd – Dylan Essman
3rd – Aubrey Quillen
Class 2
1st – Ryan Waddell
2nd – Elijah Brown
3rd – Jared Gahm
Class 3
1st – Ryan Zaler
2nd – Levi Tackett
3rd – McKinley Flinders
Class 4
1st – Braydon Williamson
2nd – Maddie Colley
3rd – Andrew Brown
Grand Champion Feeder Calves – Ryan Zaler
Reserve Champion Feedr Calves – Braydon Williams
Market Steer
Class 1
1st – Alyssa Belford
2nd – Kaiden Gampp
3rd – Anna Knapp
Class 2
1st – Elijah Brown
2nd – Anakin Buckler
3rd – Abbie Knapp
Class 3
1st – Ryan Waddell
2nd – Chase Conley
3rd – Logan Hurst
Class 4
1st – Andrew Brown
2nd – Tristan Belford
3rd – David Brown
Grand Champion Market Steer – Elijah Brown
Reserve Champion Market Steer – Ryan Waddell
Rate of Gain – Tristan Belford
Grand Best Scioto County – Elijah Brown
Reserve Best Scioto County – Ryan Waddell

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

