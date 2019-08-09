Uecker resigning, Johnson running for 14th Senate District

State Senator Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) announced on Thursday he will be resigning as State Senator for Ohio’s 14th Senate District effective August 31. Uecker announced that he plans to continue his public service by taking a position with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“I thank our community for all of the support they have shown me over the years, and I look forward to continuing to serve them in my new role with the Ohio Department of Transportation,” said Uecker. “After many discussions with family, friends and trusted members of our community, I’ve decided that this is the right thing to do. I want to thank my Senate colleagues and President Obhof for the pleasure of serving with them, and I wish them well as they continue to craft policies that raise up all Ohioans.”

In response to Uecker’s decision, Senate President Larry Obhof said, “Joe has been a tireless advocate for southwest Ohio. We thank him for his service to the people of the state of Ohio and wish him well as he begins this new chapter in his life.”

Shortly after Uecker announced his resignation, Dr. Terry Johnson who served for eight years as the state representative for Scioto, Adams, and part of Lawrence counties announced he will be seeking the appointment and election to Ohio’s 14th Senate District. “It would be my honor to continue to serve the people of Southern Ohio in the Statehouse,” Johnson said. “I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support from people in every county of this district urging me to seek the appointment and to run for the seat. Public service is at the core of who I am and that’s why it would be a privilege to continue to work for the people of Ohio and find conservative solutions to our most pressing issues,” said Johnson in his official release.

