The 2019 All in the Ring Special Needs Show took place Thursday at the Scioto County Fair.

Established just three years ago, the show gives individuals of all ages with special needs the chance to choose and show an animal in the ring, while earning a medal for their efforts.

Holly Collett, 4-H Volunteer, who was among those that originally pitched the idea of a special needs show, stated the show is centered around providing opportunities.

“Its a show, but we don’t pick an overall grand champion. We want to recognize everyone, they do work very hard.”

Collett stated the purpose of the show is to advocate for agriculutre, or ‘Ag-vocating’.

“It’s all about inclusion, we want everyone to know that 4-H, FFA we’re very inclusive and we want people from all walks of live to be involved,” Collett said. “We want to show that anybody can do anything with these animals.”

To ensure the safety of all participants, all animals used in the special needs show have been chosen due to their mild mannered nature.

“We don’t want to bring in pigs that could barrel them over, or cows that could step on them. Horses too can be unpredictable sometimes, so we bring in sheep and goats. We have started to include chickens and rabbits because they really enjoy sitting and touching them,” Collett said. “Whether they learn to show or not the participants will still get some awesome experience with the animals and we want people to know that agriculture is cool and that anyone can be involved.”

Collett extended thanks to the Jr. and Sr. Fair Boards for use of their animals and arena.

According to 2019 Scioto County Jr. Fair Queen Raegan Cooper, the show is about showing others what they are capable of.

“We do this for them and it helps us see that other people can do this stuff and it’s an awesome show to come see,” Cooper said.

Cooper, who brought several of her personal animals for the show this year and has assisted with the show for the past three years stated the show provides her an opportunity to practice for her future career while sharing knowledge on a subject she is passionate about.

“I’ll be studying behavioral and learning disabilities in college, and this is bascially the same concept,” said Cooper. “I love helping the children and adults that participate because this is something I am personally interested in and I think its important to show that everyone take part in 4-H.”

