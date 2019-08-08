Conn appointed to Airport Authority Board

The Scioto County Board of Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday and appointed Angie Conn to the Scioto County Airport Authority Board. According to Commissioner Mike Crabtree, Conn will be replacing Board Member Billy Whitaker who resigned due to scheduling conflicts with out of state business.

In other matters of business, commissioners approved communication from Access Scioto County regarding 2019 July operating and capitalized maintenance invoice certifications, approved the payment of moral obligations and then & now certificates, and approved justice reinvestment and incentive funding subsidy grant agreement with Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Commissioners commented on the current status of the newly re-established work release program for the county, and stated that the necessary materials have almost all been acquired and that individuals are expected to begin working off their sentenced hours in the upcoming weeks by cleaning areas from highways and other clean-up efforts and projects around the county.

Commissioners also stated that in regards to the Children Services Board, who were holding their own meeting at the same time as commissioners, that no correspondence or updates have been received from the organization in regards to the case review in over a month. Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that the fact that no updates had been given was alarming. “It’s concerning. Very concerning that we haven’t heard anything,” said Davis. “And I believe that it was promised to their board as well.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

