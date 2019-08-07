Runion plays before home crowd

Playing on the big stage is every young musician’s dream. Very few make that dream come true.

For Minford graduate Shane Runion, that dream is now a reality. Runion and his band performed Tuesday evening at the Scioto County Fair with a thunderstorm looming overhead. The former Greenup County History teacher played to the crowd including Tattoo, which hit the top 40 charts and brought him to stardom. Runion was quick to point out the front row of the audience was comprised of his former eighth grade class students. They were cheering him on every tune.

Runion said one verse was an actual conversation with one of his students when he asked why he had a tattoo. Here was the boy’s words in the song: “This one here’s the very first I got at just 14 Got it when my nanna passed The only one that cared bout me And after that all I had Was the bottle and cocain (to feel love) So on that day I hit the road Just a lost and wonderin soul And painted that whole journey On my skin…”

Runion also played some tunes from Johnny Cash as well as other artists during his show. Of course, the songs were played “The Shane Runion way.”

Before the show Runion talked about his ascension into the music world. But before he started talking he wanted to give his band a chance to speak. He said over the last few years they have become a “band of brothers.”

While sitting on the bus behind the fair grandstand Runion said he was so excited yet so humbled by having the chance to play before family and friends at the fair he grew up attending. His band agreed saying it was awesome to be back home. Runion said he didn’t move to Minford until the sixth grade, but in his heart, Minford is home.

Runion said he grew up watching stars perform on the stage he was about to walk out on. “It’s very humbling,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Runion also had a few kind words of advice for those aspiring to be in the music entertainment business. “Don’t go for the gold,” he said, “or you probably will never see the gold.” He said to succeed it has to be your heart and soul and the money and success will follow. “If you don’t have the heart, you probably won’t make it.”

The front row at the Shane Runion concert Tuesday evening at the Scioto County Fair was filled with his former eighth grade history students from Greenup County. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_SHANE1.jpg The front row at the Shane Runion concert Tuesday evening at the Scioto County Fair was filled with his former eighth grade history students from Greenup County. Local recording artist Shane Runion entertains the crowd at the 2019 Scioto County Fair Tuesday evening. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_SHANE3.jpg Local recording artist Shane Runion entertains the crowd at the 2019 Scioto County Fair Tuesday evening.