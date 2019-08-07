Marijuana grow operation found

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says a clandestine marijuana grow operation was dismantled at 157 Carpenter Road McDermott on Monday at around 6:00p.m.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint of suspected marijuana plants growing in a field near the residence. Responding deputies discovered the plants and upon further investigation discovered an additional clandestine marijuana grow operation located inside the 157 Carpenter Rd. residence. A detective with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force responded to assist with the investigation and processed the crime scene.

Approximately 40 marijuana plants, an undetermined amount of processed marijuana, and equipment used in the grow operation were seized.

Suspect(s) were identified and questioned in the investigation and will face criminal charges once the scientific weight of the marijuana is determined by a forensic laboratory and the case is forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Donini thanks the public for their assistance in the investigation and requests anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.