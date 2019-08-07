Couple arrested on drug charges

A Portsmouth couple has been arrested on drug charges after a raid by law enforcement officials.

On August 2nd, at approximately 8:01 a.m., the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted by detectives with the Portsmouth Police Dept., the Portsmouth Police Dept. Street Crimes Unit, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics – related search warrant at the residence of 42 year old Roger Melvin and 31 year old Brooklynn Froe located at 1222 Apt B. Farley Court Portsmouth.

At the time of the warrant execution, Melvin and Froe attempted to flee from their apartment, but were unsuccessful due to the presence of Portsmouth Police Dept. Canine, Sita.

Melvin and Froe were charged with Trafficking in Drugs within the vicinity of a school, a felony of the 2nd degree. Darrell Lattimore Jr. of Portsmouth was also arrested on an outstanding warrant that had been issued by Portsmouth Municipal Court. All three were placed in the Scioto County Jail and were set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, at 9:00a.m.

The case against Melvin and Froe will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Marty Donini and Chief Robert Ware wish to thank the tactical medics of the Portsmouth Fire Dept. for their assistance with the warrant execution and the security department of the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority with their assistance in the investigation.

Donini and Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at

(740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.