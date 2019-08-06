Rabbit show brings many

Just like Rabbit from Winnie-the-Pooh, as you walk into the rabbit barn there seem to be rabbits growing everywhere around you as the rabbit show was going on at the Scioto County Fair on Tuesday morning.

Gage Hall, a sixth-grader from Wheelersburg was the winner of the Grand Champion Market Rabbit. He has been in 4H and was very excited about winning Grand Champion. “I was thinking I was going to get second place or something like that,” Hall said. “I enjoy working with the rabbits and I have done some type of rabbit since I started in 4H.” New Zealand whites, this is whiter than the others. His mother added that he just loves the rabbits.

Daryn Jordan, a freshman from Northwest, won with the Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. He said he had won Grand Champion a few years ago with rabbits. “I was kind of surprised that I won Grand Champion this year.” Jordan added that you don’t have to do anything special to raise a good rabbit, but to take care of them. He said he always likes to raise the black rabbits and he has also raised Brokens.

Fancy Breeding Reserve Champion Rabbit went to McKenzie Bocook, a fifth-grader, from Minford. This is her third year in 4H and her second with rabbits. She said she was excited to win. She said she really did not have to do anything special to have a nice rabbit, but to put oats in the feed and play with the rabbit and that’s important. Unlike the market rabbits, Bocook will be keeping this rabbit along with the one she had last year and she may try a different type next year since she won with this one, which was Holland Lop Solid Sr. Doe.

Fancy Breeding Grand Champion Rabbit went to Haley Galloway, a sophomore from Northwest. Galloway said this is her first year working with rabbits and yet she won Grand Champion. Galloway was in a hurry to put away her rabbit and trophy, as she had left the goat show to show her rabbit and had to return to the goat show to continue showing her goat. She said as far as caring for the rabbits, “just feed them and water them and spend time with them, and they are easier to take care of than the goats.” She also said she was really surprised that she won for her first try with the rabbits, and this year she chose a Mini Rex Broken Jr. Buck as her rabbit.

Gage Hall with his Grand Champion Market Rabbit. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Fair-Grand-Market-R.jpg Gage Hall with his Grand Champion Market Rabbit. Kimberly Jenkins Daryn Jordan with his Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Fair-Reserve-Market-r.jpg Daryn Jordan with his Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. Kimberly Jenkins Haley Galloway holding her Grand Champion Fancy Breeding Rabbit. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Fair-Grand-Rabbit.jpg Haley Galloway holding her Grand Champion Fancy Breeding Rabbit. Kimberly Jenkins McKenzie Bocook standing with her trophy, ribbon and Reserve Champion Fancy Breeding Rabbit. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Fair-Reserve-Rabbit.jpg McKenzie Bocook standing with her trophy, ribbon and Reserve Champion Fancy Breeding Rabbit. Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

