27 indicted by Grand Jury

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released results of the Scioto County Grand Jury from August 2 returning 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Trista D. Carver, 36, Wheelersburg: failure to appear.

Daniel Travis Crabtree, 41, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Leo Lee Andrew Buggs, Jr., 39, West Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Brian K. Louderback, 36, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Edd Pack, 26, Plain City: receiving stolen property, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, failure to stop after an accident.

Robert D. Riffe, 57, Portsmouth: driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, OVI.

Katherine Carver Jones, 39 South Shore: counterfeiting, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tammy S. Yates, 52, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cayne Lampkin, 18, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence.

David B. Chaffins, 36, Portsmouth: possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Chazz Farmer, 32, Peebles: obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.

Trevor Bowling, 19, Peebles: obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs.

Erin D. Johnson, 42, Peebles: aggravated possession of drugs.

Eric S. Stiltner, 39 Portsmouth: domestic violence, obstructing official business.

Rocky L. Traylor, 39, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Rocky Lee Traylor, 39, Portsmouth: inducing panic, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael c. Powell, 60, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy J. Riggs, 50, Portsmouth: two counts petty theft, theft, two counts telecommunications fraud, receiving stolen property.

Samantha J. King, 31, Homeless: two counts petty theft, theft, two counts telecommunications fraud, receiving stolen property.

Megan Annette Nickell cade, 29, Portsmouth: possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Katherine S. Jones, 39, South Shore: three counts counterfeiting, tampering with evidence, escape, possession of cocaine,

possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha A. Smith, 24, three counts counterfeiting, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments,illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip J. Malone, 64, Portsmouth: forgery, tampering with records, perjury, two counts falsification.

Kayla Marie Faye Artressia, 31, Portsmouth: forgery, tampering with records, perjury, two counts falsification.

Ernest Deems, 53, Franklin Furnace: two counts felonious assault, aggravated menacing, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Brady Michael Ober, 21, Chillicothe: burglary.

William Michael Basham, 53, Lucasville: three counts rape, three counts sexual battery, nine counts sexual imposition.