Cooper named 2019 Fair Queen

The 2019 Fair Queen and her Court were selected on Monday evening during the 2019 Scioto County Jr. Fair Royalty Contest. Prior to the contest, the contestants were judged in areas of activity, achievement and interview skills.

Last year’s Queen, McKinley Flinders welcomed those in attendance of the event and expressed her gratitude for being honored as the 2018 Fair Queen.

Flinders stated that the opportunities she has been given and friends she has made during her time as Fair Queen and as a 4-H participant have changed her life.

After this year’s court members were announced, including Minford graduate Paige Howard being named first runner up, South Webster graduate Raegan Cooper was crowned the 2019 Scioto County Fair Queen.

“I’m so excited to have this role. I could cry,” said Cooper. “I can’t believe I got this. I worked for it. I’m so proud of every girl up there. They’ve been hard workers all year and I’m so happy that they have gotten this far also. I’m looking forward to the parades, events and everything. I’m ready for something new and this is the start of it,” said Cooper.

Cooper is a 2019 graduate of South Webster and will be attending Alice Lloyd College in just weeks studying Early Childhood Education and Learning Behavior Disabilities. Cooper said being involved in 4-H over the last 14 years has taught her great responsibility. “I’m so looking forward to making my club and my county proud,” said Cooper. For her final year of 4-H Cooper will be presenting her final projects, two lambs and one cow. Cooper was escorted by Zach Hammond of Minford.

(Left to right) Front: 2018 Fair Queen McKinley Flinders, Josie Tackett, London Hall,First Runner up Paige Howard, 2019 Fair Queen Raegan Cooper. Back: Cecil Whitt, Bruce South Jr., Simon Harding, Zach Hammond.