Lester named Grand Champion in Poultry Show

Just like ‘Old McDonald at the farm, “here a chick, there a chick, everywhere a chick chick”, that was the first show of the week at the Scioto County Fair 2019, on Monday morning. The Poultry Show, being the first one, didn’t fail to please as the kids and their chickens were dressed in their best and put on a grand show.

Reagan Lester, 15, a freshman at Minford High School once again pulled out the win, as he won Grand Champion Chicken for the second year in a row, not what happens that often at the fair.

When asked if he was excited to win two years in a row, he said he was, then added, “It was always something I wanted to do, to win back to back.”

Now that the poultry show has ended, what do the kids with chickens do the rest of the week? Lester said, “We just have to take care of our chickens.” After being asked if there was a secret he had by coming to the fair with champion chickens, he simply said not really, just keep the pens clean. Reagan has a little sister who was third in her class, and he said for right now, it is all a competeition, but when he’s out, then he might help her.

Daniel Burchett, also from Minford, had the Reserve Champion Chicken and this is the first time he has ever won a high award in chickens. Burchett will be in the sixth grade this year and he said he was very excited about winning, as he said he had once got 17th place, this is quite a bit different.

After a chicken is chosen and placed liked Grand and Reserve Champion, the judge has them bring up the next chicken that placed in that chicken’s class and it can be judged in the finals. For example, a chicken may get 3rd in their class, but place in the top 25 in the finals.

One of the things that the judge told the crowd about chickens was to leave the lights on 24/7 and that if the chickens start getting too big, then turn the lights off at night. The crowd in the poultry barn, seemed to know this, as the biggest percentage of them had children with chickens in the show.

If you have never watched the chicken show, you would probably find it interesting as they line the kids up with two of their chickens in each class, then the judge takes the chickens out of the cages and hold them by the ankles and feel their size and then return each one to the cages and move on to the next set of chickens.

The kids were all dressed in white shirts or jackets when they presented their chickens, which made them look quite dapper with their own chickens, almost as if the chickens could feel that it was serious business and put up their best qualities.

This is a great way to teach kids responsibility, why you have to look your best at times, to show everyone what hard work they have done, and then to be able to present their chickens as best as they can.

Daniel Burchett (left) wins Reserve Champion Chicken at the 2019 Scioto County Fair
Raegan Lester (left) wins Grand Champion Chicken at the 2019 Scioto County Fair

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

