Driver injured in weekend motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash which took place Saturday evening resulted in the driver being taken via Air Evac to Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Portsmouth Post.

Roger Baisden, 56, of Wellston was traveling north on Galena Pike when he crashed his 1990 Harley just after 8:30 p.m. According to crash reports, Baisden was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Baisden is believed to have been driving while impaired, according to the patrol reports.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No updates have yet been provided regarding Baisden’s condition.