Volunteers make successful fair

Monday marks the opening for the 2019 season of the Scioto County Fair. While the gates officially open at 10 a.m., for those working tirelessly to prepare for the week’s activities the work has continued since last fair season and will continue throughout the week. According to Rob Seaman, Treasurer/ Secretary of the Scioto County Fairground, dozens of individuals, businesses and organizations donate countless hours of their time to prepare for fair week and make sure it runs as smoothly as possible.

“The volunteers we have are so important to what we do to make the fair as nice as it is,” said Seaman. “A lot of people donate their time and effort, shut down their offices for the week to support the fair, people come in and help clean up trash. I think in the past I’ve taken their help for granted, no one realizes how many people come together to make fair week possible.”

Seaman stated for some fair board members, their duties carry on into the late evening hours and said some of those members could be seen in the past few days mowing the grounds as late as 10 p.m. Seaman listed Portsmouth Ambulance, Gahm’s Car & Truck, 4-H volunteers, and Judge Lemons and his office as only a few of the entities which contribute their time to the Scioto County Fair. “There’s so many people that help us, just because they care about the fair, the quality of the event and the people who attend it.”

When asked of anything new coming to the fair this year Seaman stated the president of Ohio State University and Brutus the Buckeye are set to visit the fair on opening day, something Seaman hasn’t seen in his 20 years of being on the fair board. Seaman also stated the Showcase of the Bands, replacing the individual high school band performances which had previously occurred throughout the week, will allow families who may have children in different school bands have a chance to see everyone perform in a single evening on the grandstand stage.

Workers assemble the ferris wheel in preparation for the Scioto County Fair. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/08/web1_Ferris.jpg Workers assemble the ferris wheel in preparation for the Scioto County Fair.