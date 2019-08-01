AEP Donates truck to SCCTC

AEP (American Electric Power) company has stepped up again and donated another truck to the Adult Education program at the SCCTC (Scioto County Career and Technical Center).

“After our first meeting, Kenny (Roe) is a pretty good influencer,” Michele Ross, Manager for the Chillicothe District AEP, said. “We just want to continue to support the school, it’s very important supporting our community and we just want to continue to be involved in.”

Kenny Roe, Powerline Mechanic instructor, said of Ross and AEP that they are very generous. “Our CDL instructor and former student at the SCCTC, Todd Adkins, did an A1 job again, and got us this second truck from AEP.”

Derek Brown the Adult Education Director, said, “AEP has been a tremendous contributor and influence to this program over the years. They helped us get the program started and have provided us with equipment. This is the second truck they have given us this year.”

Roy Bennett is coordinator of the program said. “I oversee the powerline mechanic program, along with some other programs. I’ve been here 17 years and our old truck was kind of worn out and we did a lot of maintenance on it. What this truck will do, of course, it’s more modern and safety-wise, it’s better,” said Bennett. “We are also going to work doing the CDL training with it. They will actually take their CDL test with this truck. This is a tremendous thing, AEP has been fantastic. Since day one, they’ve been helping out since 2005, not just the truck, they’ll bring supplies to us from time to time. Their line mechanics and former students who work for them will stop out here just to stop and share new stuff with the students. It’s not unusual, at least once a week, to see an AEP truck pull in, and they’ll get out and talk to the students. It’s a great encouragement to our program.”

Todd Adkins said of this happening again, “Well, after last time getting the digger truck and seeing how that worked out, we did need another bucket, cause the bucket we had was just as old as the digger in pretty rough shape. Really Michele brought up donating another one, so we got the ball rolling, it was perfect timing for this,” Adkins said. “We (AEP) just replaced this bucket, it’s actually a really nice bucket. I guarantee that the students will make great use with this being a newer truck and the equipment on this truck compared to the old truck we got, we’ll be able to do a whole lot more with this truck.

“This school is the main reason I’m where I’m at today and to be able to give back to them,” Adkins said. “I owe everything I have to this school. I love teaching the CDL and try to come most evenings, but when I can’t, my father (Lee Adkins) does the teaching and taking over. I still work for AEP during the day.”

Roe said that Todd’s father went through the same program when he was in school. He was in the very first class. “There have been 171 that have been through this class since I started with it and 167 of them got jobs,” Roe said.

It appears that AEP has done a lot to help the SCCTC program and the program is continually succeeding with their help. It’s nice to see that students who once attended there, come back and share what knowledge they have acquired while out in the workforce.

AEP has once again donated a truck to the Scioto County Career and Technical Center for use in teaching students line work as well as CDL training. Back Row: (left to right) Lee Adkins, Roy Bennett, Derek Brown, Brent Koenig, Anthony DeBord, Kelly Bussler, Donald McCormick, Todd Adkins. Front Row: (l to r)Kenny Renn, Michele Ross.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

