Tax Free Weekend begins Friday

Ohio’s Tax Free weekend begins today and will continue until August 4, giving families the opportunity to take advantage of a tax break while they complete their back to school shopping.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the now permanent sales tax holiday will take place on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year, starting this year. For 2019, the sales tax holiday will begin on Friday, August 2 at 12:00 a.m. and end on Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, the following items such as clothing priced at $75 per item or less, school supplies priced at $20 per item or less, and school instructional material priced at $20 per item or less will be exempt from sales and use tax. The department of taxation notes that items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Per the Ohio Department of Taxation website, “Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

“School supplies” includes only the following items: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila); glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.