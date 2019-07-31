Scioto County Fair begins Monday

The first recorded fair in Scioto County took place in 1828, and years later in 1908 three smaller fairs that had emerged throughout the decades combined to hold the first fair under the Scioto County Agricultural Society name in Lucasville.

Since those early days the Scioto County Fair has grown to include numerous carnival rides, midway games, grand stand events, and various displays for different area groups and organizations on top of the competitive livestock, poultry, and farm product shows.

This year performances by Sawyer Brown, Ashley McBryde, and Shane Runion will be among the grand stand events free with regular admission, along with the annual favorites, Circus Continental, Showcase Of The Bands, and the Cavalcade Of Thrills Demolition Derby. Between 4-H shows, performances, and rides on the Ferris wheel, fair goers can browse wares and services offered by vendors at their booths located in the exhibit halls and enjoy food and drink only found at the county fair.

The 2019 Scioto County fair will open its gates at 10 a.m. on Monday and close its gates for the season on Saturday at midnight. Daily admission for those 2 years of age and older is $10, while active duty armed services members will be admitted free with official identification.

