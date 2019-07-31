The 5th Annual Dreamland Music Fest is kicking off this Saturday. With Doors at the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion opening at 6 pm, and the show starting at 7 p.m., concert goers are in for a night of live music from an array of talented performers.

Rick Ferrell

Rick Ferrell is a Nashville based singer/ songwriter. His sound includes elements of country, rock, and a persistent honesty. Rick Ferrell is one of Nashville’s most gifted and eclectic artist. His sound is timeless, with elements of country, rock, and a persistent honesty that defies any description except pure American music.

Rick is also a BMI award winning songwriter. His songs have been recorded by artist such as Earl Thomas Conley, Eddie Raven, Tanya Tucker, Montgomery Gentry, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Julianne Hough, Jason Michael Carol, The Swon Brothers, And many more!

*At the end of 2009, Rick’s song “Something Like That” Aka “The BBQ Stain Song” recorded by Tim McGraw would emerge as the most played radio song of the decade in any genre of music! *Featured song in a National Budweiser commercial.

*Theme song for The Outdoor Channel.

*Songs featured on: A&E Network, Good Morning America, Ellen Degeneres, Cold Case Files, Entertainment Tonight, Fast Money Halftime Report, Jet Blue.

Bella Ferrell

Bella Ferrell is the 16 year old daughter of Portsmouth’s own Rick Ferrell. Currently, she is writing songs to record on her debut EP. With a unique voice and a natural born gift for songwriting her music is sure to capture the ears and hearts of music lovers far an wide!

Nolan Sotillo

Nolan Sotillo is a multi-talented singer/songwriter, musician, and actor from South Florida. Currently, he is working on his debut album in Nashville with an award-winning team, which includes Rick Ferrell, surrounding him. From starring in Disney’s “PROM” and Steven Spielberg’s “Red Band Society” on Fox, to getting his songs placed in movies and television, Nolan is a passionate and hardworking artist running down his dream!

Nik & Sam

Nik & Sam are a country music duo that has been playing since the early age of ten. The girls began playing shows throughout the south. Word of mouth eventually brought the girls out west to Los Angeles in further pursuit of their music careers. Nik and Sam have compiled an impressive song catalog, collaborating with songwriting icons such as Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey, Brett James and Denise Rich, amongst others eventually leading them to Nashville, TN. Forged in creativity and determined to carve a path, Sam’s melodic banjo and Nik’s driving guitar rhythms embody the spirit of passion. Inseparable and inspirational is reason enough for this rootsy, folk-rock-country-bluegrass duo to continue to evolve into a true lesson of commitment and love.

