Minford woman wins at National Senior Olympics

Nadine Carver of Minford has done something most folks her age, 80 to be exact, winning medals in 3 events at the National Senior Olympic Games held in Albuquerque, NM.

The National Championships in the Senior Olympics are every two years. To make it to the Nationals, you have to qualify at the state level, so every other year is a qualifying year. Next time, the Nationals will be in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.

Carver competes in six different events: the high jump, long jump, triple jump, the 50, 100 and 200.

“I got silver medals in long jump and triple jump, a bronze medal in the high jump and 4th place in each of the running events”, Carver said. Carver said at the Nationals, there were almost 14,000 athletes.

She went on to say this past weekend she competed in the State Senior Olympics at Otterbein University, where she won gold medals in all of the jumping and the 50 and 100, and missed the 200 because of some logistics on the field.

The Founder of the games, Mr. Franks, happened to be in the airport when Carver was there and he told her when the games started in 1987, and he had 2,300 athletes and he didn’t dream when he had these ideas of helping seniors, it would increase that much.

“They have done an awesome job in getting regionals started,” she said. She said she likes to support them, but there isn’t a whole lot of competition, as she humorously said, “I guess I’ve outlived everyone.”

The Southern Ohio Senior Games held at the Portsmouth High School Track and Field will be holding the Track and Field events on Saturday, September 7, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and many of the other events will be held throughout the month of September, such as swimming, bowling, pickleball, table tennis, and others. The Portsmouth Daily Times will post a schedule the first of September of all the Senior Olympics here in Portsmouth. Lyvette Mosley is the coordinator of the these Olympics. You can register at southernohioseniorgames.org or visit them on Facebook. The ages for the Senior Olympics is 50 years old and older.

Mosley said Carver asked her one time at the regionals in Portsmouth, where was the competition, and Mosley was quick to laughingly tell her that they people are old and most her age are in a nursing home.

Carver says it helps to keep busy. When asked if she enjoyed this, she said, “sure, I’m old, I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t. It’s an inspiring thing to go. There are a lot of athletes that are 90 to 100 years old. You think this must be good for you.” Carver continued, “I’ve never trained, there are trained athletes there. We didn’t have girl sports when I was in school, so I just go run and jump.” Carver is very humble when it comes to her competing and especially when it comes to her winning so many times. especially at her age. She too, is an inspiration to others, to still be as spry as she is and while most people her age are either in a nursing home or at their homes, she is out there doing things they wouldn’t be able to do and doing it well.

