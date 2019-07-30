Gas prices rise

Most states in the Great Lakes and Central States saw prices remain the same this week or drop (Ohio, steady at $2.72). The region has seen gasoline inventories remain robust at 50 million barrels and regional refinery utilization jumps to 99% – one of the highest rates in the country, per Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. While the region often sees volatility from week-to-week, prices could go downward or remain stable in August if stock levels and utilization remain high.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.754

Average price during the week of July 22, 2019 $2.713

Average price during the week of July 30, 2018 $2.800

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.880 Athens

$2.774 Chillicothe

$2.733 Columbiana

$2.746 East Liverpool

$2.698 Gallipolis

$2.818 Hillsboro

$2.597 Ironton

$2.852 Jackson

$2.822 Logan

$2.639 Marietta

$2.662 Portsmouth

$2.698 Steubenville

$2.850 Washington Court House

$2.789 Waverly

On the National Front

Today’s national average is $2.73. While this is two cents more expensive than at this point last month, it is three cents cheaper than last week and 12-cents less expensive than a year ago. Cheaper gas prices have encouraged summer road trips, as evidenced by robust demand figures since May. AAA will continue to monitor how a potential increase in demand could alter prices nationwide.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 18 cents to settle at $56.20. Crude prices mostly increased last week after the EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic crude inventories fell by 10.8 million barrels. With OPEC continuing to reduce crude production, tighter domestic crude supplies could cause prices to continue to increase if demand tightens.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 79 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.