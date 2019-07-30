Entities may be added to county audit

The Scioto County Commissioners said during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday that changes may be coming to the county audit.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that last week in a meeting of the land bank, members voted in favor of adding the Land Bank to the county audit. Davis said that whenever the county audit is being conducted, the Land Bank audit will also be conducted, and the state auditor is in the process of also potentially adding the airport to the county audit as well.

According to Davis, the state auditor met with commissioners and the Land Bank Board and gave a presentation on how including these bodies into the county audit would be more efficient and time effective, and believes the same presentation will be presented to the airport board later this week. Davis said it will be up to commissioners to take legislative action to make the change effective, due to the fact the county will receive one bill for the audit.

An agreement will be made between commissioners and the Land Bank Board, and commissioners and the Airport Board on how each entity will pay for their portion of the audit cost.

In other matters of business, commissioners designated Robert Horton, Economic Development Director, as Scioto County’s representative to the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission Review Committee.