Broken swings to be replaced at PCSD

A Portsmouth City School official has said the swings on the playground for prekindergarten and kindergarten will be replaced before the 2019-20 school year begins.

Three out of four swings on the playground set are currently broken, and left hanging on the chains. Director of Facilities Ralph Applegate said he is not sure if the broken swings were the result of innocence of malicious activity but said the school has been very luck in the past as far as vandalism is concerned.

Applegate said since the school does not know whether there was vandalism involved, he said there was no police report filed. “It looks like the bottoms have been cut or broken,” Applegate said. “We’re not sure.”

Applegate said the gate and fencing at he playground is low enough for people to gain access from the outside. “It’s easy for people to get in,” he said, “But have them ordered and they will be replaced when the kids report to school in a couple of weeks.”

