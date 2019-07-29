Vaughn indicted in traffic deaths

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released the results of the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on July 19 and returned 30 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Steven Raye Vaughn, 25, Portsmouth: two counts aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, endangering children.

Christopher T. Gillenwater, 48, Beaver: failure to appear.

Shenay M. Johnson, 43, Columbus: two counts failure to appear.

Natalie J. Ward, 52, West Portsmouth: eight counts grand theft/firearm.

Marcus D. Abernathy, 39, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul R. Blevins, 44, Franklin Furnace: two counts breaking and entering, petty theft, eight counts theft, grand theft/firearm, grand theft/motor vehicle, receiving stolen property having weapons while under disability.

Melvin D. Mcdaniel, 34, Franklin Furnace: felonious assault, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, attempted murder having weapons while under disability.

Jeremy D. Horton, 31, West Portsmouth: felonious assault.

Jeffrey R. Lutz, 43, Franklin Furnace: felonious assault.

John Robert Seiler, 46, Portsmouth: aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Trista Shaw, 22, Lucasville: burglary, theft from a person in a protected class.

Timothy A. Evans, 40, Lucasville: burglary, theft from a person in a protected class.

Gibson Monroe Keys, 18, Portsmouth: two counts possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in hashish, possession of marijuana, possession of hashish.

Kyle M. Darby, 36, Portsmouth: inducing panic, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert O. Cupp, jr., 30, Portsmouth: inducing panic, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ruth A. Hall, 29, Lucasville: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

Alvin Branham, 47, Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana,

Deshawn Lavon Gravely, 34, Columbus: burglary, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Shawn Faulkner, 28, Wheelersburg: breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Chris R. Madden, 35, Bainbridge: criminal damaging or endangering, grand theft of a motor vehicle,

two counts receiving stolen property.

Kaitlyn Mae Bryan, 19, West Portsmouth: obstructing official business, possession of drugs.

Billy T. Kingrey, 42, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana,

illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Brittani Jane Wiseman, 29, Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Gibson Monroe Keys, 18 Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in hashish, possession of marijuana, possession of hashish.

Raymond B. Roser, 35, Vanceburg, Ky: inducing panic, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Jeffrey A. Mason, 56, Portsmouth: assault, resisting arrest, harassment with a bodily substance.

James D. Lyons, 51, Portsmouth: breaking and entering, resisting arrest.

Jean B. Francisco, 63, Lucasville: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tara I. Bailey, 37 West Portsmouth: violating a protection order.

Johnathan L. Westenberg, 21, Portsmouth: unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.