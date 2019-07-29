Appeals court to meet

The Fourth Distinct Court of Appeals will convene on August 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in the Scioto County Court of Appeals Courtroom, Scioto County Courthouse, Portsmouth, to consider appeals from Adams and Scioto counties. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Jason Smith, and Judges Peter Abele and Michael Hess.

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton; Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville; Judge Peter B. Abele of Athens; and Judge Matthew W. McFarland of Portsmouth.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in Common Pleas, Juvenile, Municipal or County Courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.