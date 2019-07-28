SOMC Completes $3 Million Hospice Fundraiser

Southern Ohio Medical Center has met its $3 million Transcending Lives capital campaign goal. The funds allow for the renovation and expansion of SOMC Hospice, and a groundbreaking has been scheduled for August 2 at 10:30am at SOMC Hospice.

“The Transcending Lives campaign has been a top priority for the SOMC Development Foundation, and we’re excited to announce its completion,” Megan McKenzie, manager of SOMC Community Relations and Development, said.

SOMC began raising funds for the Hospice Expansion Project in August of 2016. It includes updating the existing facility as well as adding four new patient rooms, a large common gathering area, a meditation room, new restroom facilities, an upgraded kitchen and support areas to assist staff in providing excellent patient care.

Funds were raised through a combination of fundraising events and grants, as well as individual donations and support from SOMC’s Board of Directors, employees, vendors and guilds. The cause also received substantial support from family members of Hospice patients, and others who have been personally touched by the program.

“From the moment Transcending Lives began, community support has been tremendous,” SOMC President and CEO Randy Arnett said. “SOMC Hospice touches a lot of lives, and with this expansion we’ll be able to touch even more. We couldn’t be more thankful for everyone who has contributed to our campaign and made this project possible.”