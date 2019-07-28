Socktober continuing in Allen’s honor

In 2014, Wayne Allen first began ‘socktober’, a sock collection which donated new and gently used socks to local homeless shelters. During his time organizing the collection, Allen distributed approximately 4,500 pairs of socks to those in need.

In 2018 Allen, a pastor at Community of Christ Church, member of the American Red Cross Board, Habitat for Humanity Board, and numerous other volunteer based organizations, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

To keep his legacy alive and honor the cause he dedicated so much of his time to, Allen’s family will be operating the socktober collection for the sixth year in Wayne’s memory. “He was a volunteer to the area and loved to help others,” said Tracy Shepherd, Allen’s sister. “Last year alone Wayne collected nearly 1,000 pairs of socks. Me and my family decided to take over socktober and do it in honor of him this year.”

According to Shepherd, collections for this year’s socktober will begin on August 1 and continue on until September 30. New and gently used socks will be collected and can be dropped off at Community of Christ Church in West Portsmouth, and in collection bins at the church after hours, and by mail to Allen’s mother Vicki Allen.

On October 1, all collected donations will be distributed to homeless shelters in the area, with additional socks being stocked in the blessing box which Allen took part in establishing in Tracy Park.

