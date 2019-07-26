Dr. Murray to hold Free Day of Dentistry

It is not often that a provider like a dentist, offers anything free, but to offer free dentistry to those who would not otherwise receive treatment, goes above and beyond, and that is what Dr. Tracy Murray and his entire team have been doing for many years now, giving of their time and service.

Murray and his team are out to change lives by offering free dental services as they host the latest Free Day of Dentistry.

This will be the 11th consecutive year for the event. Murray and his team are hoping to help many people in need of dental work by providing free fillings and extractions.

This event was created to help the growing number of uninsured and under insured patients who have a difficult time affording dental treatment.

Murray and his team will host the event August 10 at Murray’s office at 1010 Gallia Street, Portsmouth. Call their office to schedule an appointment at 740-354-3368.

Murray’s Free Day of Dentistry is a non-profit event where free dentistry is provided to members of the community who do not have dental insurance. Over the past 10 years, the event has seen over 1,100 patients and contributed services valued at over $350,000.

Originally from McConnelsville, Murray attended Southeast Missouri State University from 1978 – 1979 and then earned his bachelor’s of science degree from The Ohio State University in 1982. He went on to receive his doctorate of dental surgery from The Ohio State University and completed his general practice residency in 1987. After his formal dental training, Murray served as an associate dentist in Circleville and then opened his private practice in Portsmouth in 1988.

Dr. Murray and team working on a patient at last year's Free Day of Dentistry.

