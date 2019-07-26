The advantages of small town living

Continuously, people, especially those from the east coast criticize people living in small town USA, particularity the Midwest. One of their major complaints is that small town people know everyone’s business and life story.

So what, what have you done wrong that you don’t want anyone to know about?

So what, if everyone does know, you are only human, humans all do things they would be better off if they haven’t done them, everyone else in your little town has done the same.

In most small towns people have a genuine concern for their fellow neighbor and even though they may occasionally gossip about them, when the chips are down, they will pitch in and help each other when those in the larger cities could care less about their neighbor and leave the helping to someone else.

I always hear about how people in cities don’t even know their neighbors, how is that working for you? Your next door neighbor can be suffering some life threatening catastrophe and you don’t even know. You can be having a major issue in your life, and there is no one there to help.

How comforting is that.

No wonder so many people need a shrink these days.

One of my favorite movie scenes, is the scene in Crocodile Dundee where Mick and Sue are walking down a New York street and Sue is telling Mick how great her psychiatrist is.

Mick has that deer in the headlights look and asked why she goes to a psychiatrist, Sue replies, “So I can have some one to talk to.”

Mick is puzzled and asks, “Isn’t that what a mate is for?”

It’s so simple, most in a small town realize this and there is always someone willing to lend an ear and listen. They may not be able to help, but they will listen.

Many times that is all we need is for someone to listen.

It seems to me that talking to a mate is a lot simpler, easier and less expensive than it is to hire someone to listen to you, to me that sounds rather preposterous.

Sometimes, obviously, a professional’s advice is needed, but many times, all that is needed is an attentive ear.

How many lives could be changed if someone would just listen, someone who knows your life situation rather than an over paid shrink whose only advise is derived from a book that told him how to respond.

To me that sounds impersonal and cookie cutter.

I have lived in small towns and larger cities and although I enjoy the conveniences of a larger city, I will take the friendliness of a small town any time.

Small towns are like family, many times they have lived in the same community for generations. They know each others history and like a family, they quarrel, make up and lend a helping hand when needed.