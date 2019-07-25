The 36th Annual Roy Rogers Festival will kick off at the Portsmouth Holiday Inn Aug. 1 with a packed schedule of events. Among the stars who will be in Portsmouth to celebrate festival are Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Alison Arngrim, and Jon Patterson.

Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, played Carried Ingalls in the 1970s hit tv show Little House on the Prairie. She shared the role with her twin sister Sydney Greenbush.

Greenbush was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 25, 1970. Along with her identical twin, Sidney, she was hired to play a role in the TV movie Sunshine (1973). Having succeeded in this part, she and her sister went on to portray Carrie Ingalls on the TV show Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1982. She walked away from acting soon after her time on Little House was over.

One of Greenbush’s costars on the show included Alison Arngrim, best known as Nellie Oleson, the bully on Little House on The Prairie. After Little House, Arngrim has taken the stage as a stand up comedian.

Performing Throughout the Event

Jon is the husband of Dodie Rogers-Patterson, which of course, makes him the son-in-law of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. But over the past few years, Jon has become part of the Roy Rogers Festival family as well! You’ll probably find him helping out with the entertainment in the hospitality room most evenings, hosting some of the events throughout the festival, greeting and getting to know the fans of Roy and Dale, and doing whatever he can to support Dodie, the Rogers legacy, and the festival. He may even occasionally pull out their Trigger and Gabby puppets to entertain the kids. John is also of special interest to the guests of our festival because of his ‘day job.’ For more than 25 years, Jon has worked as an engineer at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC). In laymen’s terms, he’s a “rocket scientist.” Jon is currently supporting the development of NASA’s new launch vehicle, the Space Launch System (SLS). This will be used to carry America’s crews and large payloads to deep space exploration destinations, including Mars someday. He is currently leading his team in the definition of the capabilities necessary for the on-board computers to operate the vehicle systems, as well as those required to detect and respond to failures to either maintain critical functions, or to recommend and support an abort of the crew in the event of a significant failure requires that they are able to return safely back to earth.

Over his career, Jon has had the opportunity to support several of NASA’s fascinating programs. Some of these include the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, the Tethered Satellite System (TSS), the Ares I Crew Launch Vehicle, several experiments flown on the Space Shuttle, International Space Station (ISS), and the Space Shuttle Main Engine (SSME). It was while he was acting as the lead Software Engineer for the X-33 Reusable Launch Vehicle program in Palmdale, California in 1999 that he met Dodie.

Zachariah Malachi will be performing Thursday Night & Saturday’s Banquet. Spending much of his youth listening to the likes of Hank Williams, Detroit-native Zachariah was born to play hillbilly music.

From the time he could yodel, he has spent most of his life dedicated to crafting a replica of the sound of 1940’s and 1950’s honky-tonk. Through the tosses and turns of different influences, he has been able to adopt other various genres to his sound including (but not limited to) Americana, Folk, Bluegrass and Punk Rock. Zachariah is a truly multi-talented artist.

Local artist Steve Free will Perform Thursday Night

Free is an internationally acclaimed award winning singer/songwriter/recording artist. The winner of numerous Music Industry Awards including 9 ASCAP AWARDS, a Platinum Record and a GRAMMY nomination he has charted over 30 songs on the National & International, Americana, Country & Billboard Charts, including 15 #1 songs, while remaining one of Music’s Top Folk Artist both in the U.S and in Europe.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Roy-Rogers.jpg Greenbush https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Greenbush.jpg Greenbush Arngrim https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Arngrim.jpg Arngrim Patterson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Patterson.jpg Patterson