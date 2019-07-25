Student Loan Debt Management Workshop Offered

The Pike County OhioMeansJobs Center and the Workforce & Business Development Program has scheduled a workshop to provide information on options concerning Student Loan Debt Management. The workshop will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at OhioMeansJobs Pike County, 941 Market Street, Piketon, Ohio 45661. This workshop is offered at no cost. Seating is limited. For more information or to register call 740-289-2371 ext. 7034 or via email at plawless@pikecac.org. Light refreshments will be served.