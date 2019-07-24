Recovery Coalition to hold rally

Looking for something to do that means something this weekend? The Coalition of Recovery, is having a two-day rally at Spartan Stadium with things to do for everyone.

Saturday and Sunday, A Way to Freedom Recovery Rally have lined up a full weekend for the community at Spartan Municipal Stadium and it is a free event. Raw Addiction, The Counseling Center, Port 45 Ascend, Path, Great Work Ministries, Portsmouth Health Department, Hopesource and Moving Forward Residential have come together as The Recovery Coalition to present this rally.

On Saturday, first, there will be a Recovery March from 5-6 p.m. Then, guest speaker Dru Hicks will speak at 6:15 p.m. Brandon Duerler will be there from 2-3:00 p.m. Also on Saturday, from 7-8:00 p.m. Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends will entertain and then at 9:30-10:30 p.m. the Raw Word Revival (RWR) will be on stage.

Ride4Life, a motorcycle stunt crew will also be there on Saturday, and they will do three sessions. They do autographs, posters, “they are pretty awesome,” says John Evans from Raw Addiction. They have the colorful smoke that the kids really love. There will be bouncy houses, free food, hot dogs and water. There will also be vendors if you don’t like hot dogs or whatever that you can buy. Evans will be telling his story for the first time.

On Sunday, Rick Bender with Hardknocks Ministries will speak from 3:30-4:30 p.m, followed later from 6-7:00 p.m. by AJ Pollock and then Haystack from Tennessee from 9-10:00 p.m.

“What people need to realize, it’s not just for the recovering addicts, but it’s for the whole community, it’s for bringing the whole community together, to show some unity and that we can come together and do something positive,” Evans said. “This is a two-day event Saturday, the 27th runs from 12:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. and Sunday runs from 2:00 p.m.-10 p.m. We are projecting at least 1500 people each day.”

Evans says there will be inflatables and a water inflatable. There will be ten different groups and they will also be set-up to pass out information and help with resources. There will be CPR training. Narcan training to learn how to use to save people’s lives, HIV Testing, and love music with a DJ (DJDerezzed) both days.

Evans says the main thing they want to bring, is this is to show the whole community can come together as one, because addiction is not prejudiced and the whole community can join in to show this unity.

