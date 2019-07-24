Salley to perform at theatre

Jerry Salley (http://jerrysalley.com/), will be at the Living With a Cause Theater, 8805 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg Saturday, doing his “Stories Behind the Songs,” show, telling the stories behind some of the many Bluegrass, Gospel, and Country hits he’s written. Doors open at 6:30 with the show at 7 PM. Admission is $10.00, with tickets sold at the door.

Salley, originally from Chillicothe, is considered one of the greatest singer/songwriters in Nashville today, and we’ve been listening for years on the radio to the songs he has written. Nominated this month for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, he’s had over 500 different songs recorded by the who’s who of music in Country, Bluegrass and Gospel, with sales in excess of 17 million records. A Grammy winning (Country Album of the Year: “Livin’ Lovin’ & Losin” a Tribute to the Louvin Brothers) and Dove Award-winning and songwriter (Stephen Curtis Chapman: His Strength is Perfect: Song of the Year 1990), he has had numerous #1 songs, and songs that have been on Grammy winning albums, such as Chris Stapleton’s “Traveler” album (“Outlaw State of Mind”), Reba McEntire’s album, “Room to Breathe” (I’m Gonna Take That Mountain”), and many other well-known starts. He may be the most successful songwriter to have earned equal recognition from all three genres of music. Billboard Magazine called him “One of Music Row’s greatest veteran tunesmiths.” He was named 2018 Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and was recently named Creative Director and Head of A & R for the Bluegrass and Americana labels, Billy Blue and Billy Jam Records, part of the DayWind Music Group.

For information call 740-529-0518 or 740-464-9033, or email: goodfootp@roadrunner.com