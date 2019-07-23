Coriell wins at Ohio State Fair

When any kid wins an award of any kind there are people who are truly proud of them, and when you win a big award, like at the Ohio State Fair, it is not only a great honor but such an accomplishment and in the Coriell family, they have a lot to be proud of this year.

Talen Coriell, son of Jeb and Rachel Coriell of Minford, was named the 18-year-old Showmanship Champion at the Ohio State Fair for his market goat. Talen has been in 4H since he was nine years old and has shown goats and lambs.

Coriell is continuing a family tradition, as his older brother Tate and both of his parents grew up in 4H, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tate, his brother, showed goats, sheep, and cattle and was also very successful. This is Talen’s last year to participate in 4H, as he will be attending Shawnee State University in the fall.

Last year he won the Showman of Showman at the Scioto County Fair. His mother said Talen is very competitive overall and likes to win. She said he was very excited that he won this year. In past Scioto County fairs, he has won Reserve Champion Goat, Grand Champion Goat, and Grand Champion Lamb.

Not only did Coriell win the 18-year-old Showmanship at the State Fair, but he was also named as an Outstanding Market Exhibitor at the Ohio State Fair. His mother said they take the points from their skillathon, showmanship placing, and placing with your market goat. This is a great honor for a 4H member.

Coriell may be competitive, but in his extended family, it is well known that he loves to help his younger cousins with their 4H projects and has driven them to events throughout the year and they love it when he helps them.

Coriell will be competing with the same goat this year at the upcoming Scioto County Fair and hopes to do well then as well. Keeping an animal and seeing to all its needs, is hard work for the 4H kids and this time of the year, they are doing the last weeks of preparations for the Scioto County Fair and with the heat this summer, all the kids will have put the work in this year.

Coriell has already seen what hard work can do, even before the local fair.

Talen Coriell of Minford, won the 18-year-old Showmanship Champion with his goat at the Ohio State Fair. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Talen-State-Champ.jpg Talen Coriell of Minford, won the 18-year-old Showmanship Champion with his goat at the Ohio State Fair. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights