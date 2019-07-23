Portsmouth still accepting applications for second ward councilperson

Portsmouth City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening, and after invocation, roll call, and the reading and disposing of the journal for the previous meeting, entered into executive session to discuss potential council candidates, and an issue with obtaining property with City Manager, Sam Sutherland and City Solicitor John Haas.

Council returned from the executive session nearly 30 minutes later and jumped directly into the legislative portion of the evening’s meeting, passing an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $7,000 from Capital Improvement Fund No. 301 to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/Grounds Line Item No. 301.33.5502 for fence repairs at Branch Rickey Park.

A second ordinance, amending section 941.20(a) –Weeds, Grass, Vines, Brush and Shrubbery; Maintenance of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth to include the prohibiting of discharge of grass clippings and debris onto city streets and alleyways while mowing, was passed for its first reading. Council had some debate on whether or not the language should be changed to state this applied to those who left debris after mowing, and not to those leaving debris behind while currently mowing, but after some deliberation elected to move forward with the amendment as proposed, leaving that to the discretion of the responding law enforcement or code enforcement office.

During his mayor’s report, 3rd Ward Councilman Kevin E. Johnson stated that the deadline for applications for the position of second ward council had been extended. “Due to the uncertainty and miscommunication of dates and deadlines for the application process for the second ward council person, council will have a special meeting on July 30th at 6 p.m. for the purpose of interviewing potential candidates for the second ward council position,” said Johnson. Johnson stated that new resumes would be accepted in addition to those resumes already submitted, and all applicants are asked to be present at the July 30th meeting in council chambers to be interviewed.

