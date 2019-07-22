MSP Farm to Table Dinner is Aug. 1

The annual Main Street Portsmouth Farm to Table Dinner and Pie Auction will be August 1, at 6 p.m.

The meal consists of homemade chicken noodle soup, salad, veggies, and a pie. The meal is prepared and served by the farmers market vendors. There will also be a live pie auction, where guests can bid on pies made by the farmers market vendors and donated by members of the community.

There will also be live music and an open beer bar.

Tickets are $30, available at the Scioto County Welcome Center, and table sponsorships come at $300 for 8 people with recognition before, after, and during event.

Current table sponsors of Main Street Portsmouth Farm to Table Dinner include US Bank, WesBanco, Atomic Credit Union, INSOLVES (2), Melcher Funeral Home, Scioto County Health Coalition, Hunter Williams insurance, Desco FCU, Century 21, State Farm Jake Sulzer, State Farm Jeff Smith, OSCO, Neal Hatcher Realty, Peoples Bank, Donna Wolery Farmers Insurance and Frazie Wealth Management.

“The Farm to Table Dinner is always a blast and a great way to celebrate our farmers,” said Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt. “We always enjoy a great dinner with an amazing meal from scratch and an interesting pie auction.”

Pratt says the bidding for homemade pies always gets the crowd buzzing.

“The pie auction is handled by Donnie Rachford and is always fun,” Pratt said. “We have pies donated by the market vendors, artisanal pies, other desserts, and more. It is interesting to see how high the pies go for and how people compete for certain pies.”

Economic Development Director Robert Horton, Commissioners Cathy Coleman and Bryan Davis, Judge Mark Kuhn, and State Representative Brian Baldridge were among those in attendance at last year’s dinner. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_FTT2.jpg Economic Development Director Robert Horton, Commissioners Cathy Coleman and Bryan Davis, Judge Mark Kuhn, and State Representative Brian Baldridge were among those in attendance at last year’s dinner. Submitted The Main Street Portsmouth Farm to Table Dinner and Pie Auction will be held on August 1. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_FTT1.jpg The Main Street Portsmouth Farm to Table Dinner and Pie Auction will be held on August 1. Submitted