Proposed amendment would address grass clippings on roadways

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday with two items on the agenda.

An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $7,000.00 from capital improvement fund No. 301 to be paid from land improvement cemetery/grounds line item No. 301.333.5502 for fence repairs at Branch Rickey Park will be heard for a third reading, and an ordinance amending section 941.20(a) –weeds, Grass, vines, brush and shrubbery; maintenance of the codified ordinances of the City of Portsmouth.

According to the proposed legislation, Section 941.20(a) which reads “No person being the owner, occupant, lessee, tenant or agent of any property located within the City shall allow noxious or unsightly weeds or grass to grow to a height of six inches. Furthermore, no owner, occupant, lessee, tenant or agent shall allow the growth of any unkempt vines, brush, or shrubbery whose presence creates a nuisance or a health or safety concern. As used in this section, “property” also includes that portion of land extending to the pavement surface of a contiguous street or alley. The City Manager shall cause an annual notice to be published in a newspaper of general circulation within the City notifying the residents of the requirement of this chapter,” will add the line “This includes prohibiting the discharge of grass clippings and debris onto city streets and alleyways while mowing”.

While the 2nd Ward council seat remains open, deadlines for applications to be submitted for the position was July 17 and it is expected that council will be reviewing those applications promptly to fill the vacant chair.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932