Eli Webb places fourth in the nation

Eli Webb, a student from the Scioto County Career and Technical Center in May won the state competition in masonry and just a little over a month later took off for Louisville, Ky placing 4th in the nation.

Webb’s teacher Larry Moore says the next time if Eli makes it, they better watch out. Webb competed in the National Competition for Masonry the week of June 24th in Louisville and Moore said the big competition was on June the 27th. The final award ceremony was on the 28th. “State winners from 28 different states are who Webb competed against and for him to get 4th for the best of the best, that’s not bad. The kid that won the competition, was from North Carolina and they actually have a four-year program, that’s tough to compete with and not only that, the boy’s dad has a masonry company, so what he does, he works through the day with his dad and then he would lay up a project at night, that’s how dedicated that boy is. He wanted to win. At the state level in Ohio, he competes with 20 to 22, but the boy from North Carolina competed against 72 students, that is a big difference.”

Moore says they thought Webb was really going to be in the top three because a couple of the judges told him that if they lay his beside of the winner’s, they were almost completely identical. “It looked that good, but when they got down to the little fine stuff, that’s what got him. The big stuff he was good on, the little stuff we’ve got to tweak.” Moore says that he continually tells his students that they need the three D’s: desire, dedication and drive and Webb has it all.

“I was hoping for the win,” Webb said. When asked what he would do to improve for next year, he says he will, “Go up, show up and do my best.” He says that he felt his project turned out good, but just didn’t quite get the win.

Webb’s mom Janet said she was very proud of him. She says Eli is a hard-working young man. While speaking to her, he was out baling hay on their farm. She says that he told her that next year, he wants to go to the nationals and win.

Moore says at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center(SCCTC), they have two programs in masonry, a one-year and a two year. Webb is in the two-year program and will be a senior this fall, the only two-year senior. There will be other seniors, but they will just be in the one-year, where Webb already has a year of experience. Moore says he is ready to move on and he doesn’t want to hold him back. “For a 17 year-old kid, he does pretty well.” He added that Webb has already had job offers for now and after he graduates.

The SCCTC bought Webb his uniform clothing for the competition, as the contestants all have to have the same clothes in the competition, the color was a beige shirt and pants. Moore wanted to add about the final competition. “He lost all of his design points, because he did one little thing wrong and when they judge them, every 16th of an inch, can cost the contestants five points. If he hadn’t lost those design points, he would have been in the top three.” Moore also mentioned there were some girls that competed in this competition right along with the boys.

“I think he was kind of in amazement of the whole week, there were15 to 20,000 people in the arena that day of the contest, it’s phenomenal,” Moore said. “There were just so many people there and for a little hometown boy, it’s mind blowing. He talked to some of the contestants down there and will hopefully keep in contact with them.”

The Green Local School District, which is Webb’s home school, had put up on their scrolling message board: Congratulations Eli Webb, 4th in the nation, USA Skill Masonry! for Webb and the community to see.

Eli Webb working on his project in the Nationals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_eli2-2-c_InPixio.jpg Eli Webb working on his project in the Nationals. Submitted photos Eli Webb working on his 4th place project at the National Competition in Masonry. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_eli2-1-_InPixio.jpg Eli Webb working on his 4th place project at the National Competition in Masonry. Submitted photos

