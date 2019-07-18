Fluor-BWXT Donates $24,000

Piketon-Fluor-BWXT recently donated $24,000 to the Portsmouth-based Counseling Center to sponsor a pilot program that pairs cell phone technology with artificial intelligence to help those battling substance abuse throughout southern Ohio.

“This program is the first-of-its-kind and has the potential to revolutionize the entire recovery process and lead to closer monitoring of individual progress and near-term behavioral improvement,” said Tim Poe of Fluor-BWXT.

The program, called CASANO Case Management Technology, was developed by Probatum Technologies, a local company based in Piketon. “Ninety percent of the clients going to The Counseling Center come by court referral. CASANO is a corrective action plan designed to address barriers and change behavior,” said Rick Warner, President of Probatum.“It’s based on small corrections and reinforcements distributed on a regular basis.”

Using “chatbot” technology, caseworkers stay in touch with clients to help ensure program compliance. Clients check in with a custom cell phone app which also provides the ability to verify their location. The continuous interactivity of the program addresses needs and risks such as impulsivity, risk-taking, or the ability to solve problems. The pilot implementation, which will support about 100 clients, receives technical assistance from the University of Cincinnati Corrections Institute.

Alisha Nelson is the director of RecoveryOhio, an initiative launched by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to combat opioid use.

“RecoveryOhio supports sustained wellness for all Ohioans struggling with a mental health or substance use disorder. When businesses pair with prevention, treatment and recovery support providers in new and innovative ways, it provides even more opportunities for Ohio to address this public health crisis,” Nelson said.

“Intensive treatment coupled with ongoing support using technology like CASANO can help individuals achieve long-term success.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the mission of helping people heal,” said Aaron Wagner, Vice President of Operations at the Counseling Center. “We’re very focused on continuous improvement and have accomplished a lot of improvements within a short period of time, this is another opportunity to further advance the healing process.”

The Counseling Center is one of the largest and most comprehensive non-profit treatment facilities in the state of Ohio, providing addiction recovery services ranging from withdrawal management to residential services to vocational skill development and job placement. They have approximately 350 patients enrolled at any given time, with about 1,500 patients completing treatment each year.

From left, Carol Baden (RecoveryOhio), JD Dowell and Tim Poe (Fluor-BWXT), Bonnie Ward (Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine), Andy Albrecht, Aaron Wagner and Bill Dever (The Counseling Center), Deneen Garner (Fluor-BWXT), Staci Peters and Alisha Nelson (Director of RecoveryOhio). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_-24000.jpg From left, Carol Baden (RecoveryOhio), JD Dowell and Tim Poe (Fluor-BWXT), Bonnie Ward (Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine), Andy Albrecht, Aaron Wagner and Bill Dever (The Counseling Center), Deneen Garner (Fluor-BWXT), Staci Peters and Alisha Nelson (Director of RecoveryOhio).

Money for New Technology to Fight Substance Abuse in Southern Ohio

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights