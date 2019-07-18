Commissioners lend emergency financial assistance to Valley Township

The Scioto County Commissioners adopted a resolution on Thursday which will provide emergency assistance to Valley Township.

According to commissioners, a hill slip in the township took down trees, broke waterlines, and damaged a roadway and left at least two residences stranded. The township put in an emergency fix to patch the hillside, but the land has continued to move and it has been determined that an alternate route will be required. “Because of that, there is no other option. The road will continue to slip,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “A whole new road is having to be built for access, there are people on that road that require medical assistance, home health care.”

The name of the township road was not mentioned in the meeting.

Even after the patch was made by the Township, Davis stated the roadway was impassable by emergency vehicles and heavy trucks. Valley Township has purchased a home on Thomas Hollow Road, and a road will be built through that property which will be used to access these residences. Davis stated the home purchased was a rental property, and the homeowner worked out an agreement with the current tenants to vacate the property.

The new roadway will come off of Thomas Hollow Road, and continue straight up the hill and connect with existing roads on the affected hillside. Commissioners have loaned Valley Township $75,000 from the general fund to construct the road, which will be paid back in a relatively short time, according to Davis. Davis stated the township had money available in their road funds to begin the project, but needed the additional monies to make sure the project is completed in a timely manner. Davis said he appreciated the efforts of Valley Township and the Scioto County Engineer to resolve this issue so quickly.

