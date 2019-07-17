Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of July 22 – 27

Summer Reading Finale July 27 – We will be celebrating the end of Summer Reading at the Portsmouth Library with our Universe of Stories, Summer Reading Finale. We kick off the celebration at 11am with Magician Joey Stepp. The whole family is sure to love his show packed with comedy, magic, and audience participation. Following the show, we will announce our Summer Reading grand prize winners. Barkers Petting Zoo will have exotic animals at the library for everyone to pet and there will be free carnival games that children 12 and under can play from 12-2pm. Ages 18 and under can also get a free shaved ice in a library cup from the Cool Bus. Ages 13 and older can test their skills and escape Mr. Boneyfiddle’s Traveling Riddle Room from 2-4pm. Come early to get registered for all the fun. For more information call 740-354-5562.

Children Programs:

Wednesday – Shark Week Perler Bead Craft at 4pm at New Boston

Thursday– Family Movie Night: The LEGO Movie at 6pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Thursday– Butterfly House Craft at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Teen Programs:

Wednesday– Galaxy Painting at 3:30pm at South Webster

Adult Programs:

Monday– Chats from the Stacks at 12pm at Portsmouth

Monday– 3D Printing at 3pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday– Computer Basics at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Wednesday– Cooking Demonstration at 11am at Portsmouth

Wednesday– Classic Movie Matinee at 2pm at Lucasville

Thursday– Artworks: Watercolor Trees at 5pm at Portsmouth ($10 program fee)

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116