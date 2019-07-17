Major bluegrass event in Portsmouth

The Boneyfiddle Project and the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle Committee present the coolest “free bluegrass concert” ever staged in Portsmouth. This outdoor concert begins at 5:30 pm on July 26th and features performances by Russell Moore & IIIRD Tyme Out, the Poverty String Band, Knockin’ Spirits and Bill Mullins.

“Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out” have recorded 13 albums on labels such as Rounder and Rebel Records. The band has also released two “greatest hits” albums and received the Independent Music Award for best bluegrass/country song of the year.

Also performing is Portsmouth native Bill Mullins (son of Zeke Mullins), who recently performed with the Ladies of Longford at the Verne Riffe Center. The lineup is rounded out by the high energy crossover band Knockin’ Spirits and the area’s legendary Poverty String Band who has been entertaining crowds for over 40 years. The concert will be hosted by Jeff Weaver who is considered one of the best Appalachian humorists of the day. Weaver is the bass player for the Rarely Herd and the Poverty String Band.

The event, which celebrates five years of free Final Fridays concerts will take place at the scenic “Three Bridges” location in Portsmouth, Ohio. Located at the western most end of Second Street next to the Portsmouth Brewery Company which can be found on google maps for directions. The venue features a large manicured lawn with beautiful vistas of the Kentucky hills and all three Portsmouth Bridges. Food vendors will be on hand for this “family friendly” event and the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair for comfort.

The non profit Boneyfiddle Project has been an economic driver in the historic Boneyfiddle District since 2014 and is considered the inspiration for the ongoing renaissance downtown Portsmouth is experiencing. Go to Final Friday in Boneyfiddle on FB for updates and information!