Grand Jury issues 40 indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released the results of the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on July 12 and returned 40 Public Indictments. There was one No Bill. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Colin Dumas Fisher, 36, Dayton: two counts aggravated murder, two counts murder, two counts felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.

Kyle Eric Horsley, 22, Portsmouth: two counts aggravated murder, two counts murder,

two counts felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.

Sasha J. Little, 28, Portsmouth: two counts aggravated murder, two counts murder,

two counts felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.

Travis R. Shattuck, 39, West Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Jennifer K. Thompson, 48, Ironton: failure to appear.

Tracy L. Spriggs, 43, Portsmouth: two counts failure to appear.

Wendy C. Boxx, 42, Sciotoville: failure to appear.

James David Burchett, Jr., 41, West Union: two counts failure to appear.

Jason E. Davis, 40, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Terry E. Munion, Jr., 25, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Christopher Lee Gay, 28, Portsmouth: petty theft, theft, three counts telecommunications fraud,

identity fraud.

Natalie J. Ward, 52, West Portsmouth: theft from a person in a protected class.

Nicole Howard, 42, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of drugs.

Ernest l. Howard, 41, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of drugs.

Trista Dawn Shaw, 22, Lucasville: possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Dawn Penix, 34, New Boston: domestic violence.

Haley D. Smith, 23, Oak Hill: aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, three counts possession of drugs.

Leanne Y. Perry, 36, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, three counts possession of drugs.

Jack L. Burton, 62,

Lucasville, was indicted on: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Montavon, 35, Portsmouth: breaking and entering.

Trista Noel Howard, 35, Portsmouth: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Jamie Hardin, 18, Lucasville: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Timothy Stacy, 18, Lucasville: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Jacqueline Nicole Adkins, 21, Minford: having weapons while under disability, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mark Herbert Hill, Jr., 26, New Boston: two counts robbery.

Scott Alan Burton, 48, Waverly: theft.

Michael Joseph Montavon, 35, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Jacob Ravish, 29, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha L. Short, 29, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin James Munion, 22, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances.

Anna M. Will, 34, Sciotoville: possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Michael Clark, II, 34, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kris R. Conklin, JR., 30 Minford: tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools, possessing drug abuse instruments.

David Allen Mays, II, 32, Otway: abduction, two counts burglary.

Julie R. Brock, 46, Stout: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Laura N. Flanagan, 42, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia OVI, violation of lanes of travel on roadways.

William Kelley Flanagan, 55, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Michael Crabtree, 35, Lucasville: obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.