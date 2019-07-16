Main Street Portsmouth announced on Monday they had been awarded $75,000 from the Scioto Foundation for a grant project they are calling “Dream, Build, Live”. “Dream” will provide $12,000 towards a partnership with Scioto Historical and Friends of Portsmouth, providing new banners along Chillicothe and Second Streets of notable figures from Portsmouth’s history. “Build” will contribute $40,000 towards a larger project managed by Friends of Portsmouth that will see new amphitheater seating on the riverfront. “Live” will put $23,000 towards the continued development of 535 Second Street, which will serve as a public courtyard garden.

MSP Executive Director Joseph Pratt stated he is looking forward to working with these various partners on beautification and improvement of the downtown area.

“We are so excited to receive this grant, and to be working with so many different partners, “Pratt said. “We love the Friends of Portsmouth and everything they do. We love Scioto Historical. We love working with the City of Portsmouth. Finally, we are most grateful for the Scioto Foundation for constantly awarding excellent projects in Portsmouth and the surrounding community. We look forward to creating something to be proud of with our group of awesome friends.”

The Scioto Foundation stated they were happy to award the grants to MSP, who works towards community advancement.

“We are very excited to award these grants and continue moving forward with Rethinking Downtown Portsmouth,” said Patty Tennant, Donor Services Coordinator at The Scioto Foundation. “Mainstreet Portsmouth is a wonderful organization, that continues its work for the advancement of our community.”